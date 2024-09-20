Man convicted of breaking the shoulder of a policeman in Benalmádena who intervened as he abused his partner

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024, 16:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been convicted of breaking the shoulder of a Local Police officer who intervened when he saw that he was abusing his partner in a bar in Benalmádena. He has also been given a sentence, albeit a lesser one, for gender violence.

The trial was scheduled for Tuesday 17 September, although in the end the defendant admitted the offences, so the trial was not necessary. Consequently, the judge delivered a guilty verdict in voce (orally, so it is yet to be drafted).

According to judicial sources confirmed by SUR, the defendant has accepted the prosecutor's version of events and the requested penalties, which has resulted in a reduced sentence that will allow him to avoid prison. Specifically, he has been sentenced to 18 months in prison (one year for an offence of assault and six months for causing injuries) for the attack on the Local Police officer, whom he will have to compensate with the sum of 14,010 euros. For the violence against the woman, with whom he had only been dating for a month at the time of the incident, he was sentenced to 31 days of community service and a restraining order of 500 metres for a period of four years.

The events occurred on 19 October in a bar in Benalmádena. According to the prosecution, an argument began between the couple in which the accused grabbed the victim by the arm and neck, and later by the hair, "grabbing her with both arms and lifting her off the floor, while dragging her and shouting at her to leave with him".

Once outside the establishment, the defendant continued with the assault, so the victim began to call for help. A man who was in the area tried to help her and, according to the prosecutor, the defendant reacted by attempting to assault him. At that moment, a Local Police officer from Malaga who was passing by intervened to defend the woman. According to the public prosecutor's office, he identified himself as a law enforcement officer 'verbally' and by showing his official badge. Far from listening to him, the convicted man then lunged at the policeman and began to hit him, causing them both to fall to the ground. In the end, the officer managed to restrain the accused with the help of other passers-by.

The policeman suffered a fracture of the right shoulder, which took 187 days to heal, although he still suffers from after-effects.