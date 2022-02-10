New four-year contract allows Benalmádena to host twice monthly eco-market Under the new agreement, the market will now be held on the first and third Sunday of each month. It will have 14 stalls offering products from organic farmers and producers of inland towns such as Coín, Álora, Pizzara, Ardales and Villafranco

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it has signed a new four-year contract with the Guadalhorce Ecológico cooperative, the entity that organises the monthly eco-market held in La Paloma Park.

Under the new agreement, the market will now be held twice a month instead of once, following “numerous requests” from the residents of the town.

The president of Guadalhorce Ecológico, Diego Díaz, said that the eco-market will now be held on the first and third Sunday of each month from 9am to 2pm.

The market, which is part of the council’s healthy lifestyle initiative, has 14 stalls offering products from organic farmers and producers of inland towns such as Coín, Álora, Pizzara, Ardales and Villafranco.

The president pointed out that the market offers “the best agricultural products”, like olive oil, wine, bead, cheese, spices and herbs. In order to promote the market, customers who spend more than five euros will be entered into a draw for a hamper of agri-food products.

“Guadalhorce Ecológico is an association that sells directly to the consumer the products that come from our farms. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to go to Benalmádena twice a month, since the market, the only one on the coast entirely composed of certified organic local products, is proving very popular among the residents of the town,” the president said.