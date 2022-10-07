Concert raises 9,300 euros for bowel cancer The event was organised in honour of Daphne Edwards, who died of the disease in 2020

The Costa del Sol's entertainment sector came together in Benalmádena last weekend for a charity concert to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK. Called Daphonbury, the concert, which raised 9,300 euros, was organised in honour of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a 37-year-old British expat who died of the disease just three weeks after being diagnosed in 2020.

Organiser Tony Whitehouse said, "We never ever thought we'd get anywhere near that figure, it's absolutely incredible. The kindness and generosity has left us lost for words."