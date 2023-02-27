Popular Colours for Peace fun run returns to Torremolinos for sixth year

Along with raising funds for Caritas, one of the main objectives of the five-kilometre race is to promote sport and a healthy lifestyle among the younger residents of the town

Torremolinos will host the sixth Colours for Peace family race on Saturday 18 March, a fun event where participants smear each other with coloured powder at various points along the route.

Organised by the town hall, the parish of Santa María del Mar and the neighbourhood association of Los Alamos, the event will raise funds for several initiatives organised by Caritas that are aimed at young people in danger of social exclusion.

Along with raising funds for the charity, one of the main objectives of the five-kilometre race is to promote sport and a healthy lifestyle among the younger residents of the town, although it is open to everyone.

The event was announced by the councillor for Sport, Ramón Alcaide, who said, «Families will be able to enjoy outdoor sports in a festive and participatory atmosphere. This is a fun event that has its uniqueness in the coloured powders that are used to liven up the race.»

Registration for the run, which will begin at 11am in the El Pinar de los Manantiales area, costs ten euros (nine euros for children under 12) and can be made online (www.dorsalchip.es), or at the parish church of Santa María del Mar (Playamar) on Sundays from 1pm until 1.30pm.

Prizes will be awarded for the winners of the different categories, while all participants will be invited to take part in the post-race 'colours party', which will include free paella and live entertainment.