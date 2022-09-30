Colourful traditions return for colourful romería in Torremolinos last weekend Around 200,000 people enjoyed the traditional pilgrimage, which the authorities announced had gone without "serious incident"

Around 200,000 people converged on Torremolinos to celebrate the pilgrimage in honour of San Miguel. / T.B.

An estimated 200,000 people flocked to the streets of Torremolinos last weekend to welcome the return of the romería, the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of the archangel San Miguel, the town's patron.

This was the first time the colourful cavalcade has been held since 2019, a celebration that signalled the beginning of the town's fair, which kicked off on Wednesday and continues until Sunday 2 October.

The pilgrimage began with a mass in honour of San Miguel, after which, the procession of brightly decorated caravans and floats pulled by oxen and tractors began its journey through the streets of the town and on to El Pinar pine forest. As is customary, the procession was followed by thousands of people dressed in typical "rociero" attire who danced and sang in the streets.

Around 10,000 people gathered at the shrine to enjoy an afternoon of live music supplied by the singer Carlos Bravo, and Ecos de Roció, a group fromCadiz famed for their personal style of traditional 'sevillanas'.

A success without incident

The councillor for Events, José Manuel Ruíz Rivas, said that the pilgrimage passed without serious incident due to the extensive security operation employed by both the Local and National Police, the Civil Protection services and the fire brigade, who had "ensured the safety of everyone".

"This was a successful pilgrimage without incidents, except for some minor injuries like sprained ankles and fatigue. The event attracted thousands of people. I don't think I've ever seen so many people gathered in the pine forest," Rivas said.

Mayor Margarita del Cid said, "I am very excited and very satisfied. We have worked hard to make the romería a success."