Burglar dubbed &#039;the climber&#039; shot in foot by police after attempting to stab officer on Costa del Sol
Crime

Burglar dubbed 'the climber' shot in foot by police after attempting to stab officer on Costa del Sol

The alleged thief, who had been sought for several months in connection with a number of burglaries, was in the midst of another commiting another crime in Torremolinos when police swooped

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 11:19

An alleged thief, dubbed 'El Escalador' in Spanish (the climber) because of his ability to scale building façades, has been shot in the foot by police after he tried to stab an officer in Torremolinos.

The individual had managed to evade capture by police for several months until Tuesday 22 October when he was gunned down after attempting to stab a police officer. In the early afternoon, the Torremolinos Local Police force was made aware the suspect could be inside a house and rushed to the scene.

When officers arrived, the man tried to escape, but found all of the exits to the home blocked by police as they had surrounded the property.

According to police sources, the man then allegedly attacked the officer directly in front of him with a knife, at which point one of the other officers opened fire on him with his firearm and shot him in the foot. The alleged suspect darted back inside the house and barricaded himself inside, albeit briefly. National Police were called as backup, with officers using a battering ram to smash down the door.

The alleged suspect then decided to give himself up and was arrested. He was treated at Hospital Clínico in Malaga for the gunshot wound to his foot.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, a National Police officer had to discharge his firearm to disable a 44-year-old man who tried to stab him during an incident in the Sacaba Beach area of Malaga city. The officer was responding to an emergency call alerting police to a person who was smashing up motorhomes using a hammer.

