Hopes raised that Costa del Sol jazz club can avoid closure The Clarence in Torremolinos has received offers from patrons which could help the biggest jazz venue in the province remain open

After being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic the Clarence in Torremolinos set up a crowdfunding challenge to raise 50,000 euros needed to cover its costs but after contributions of only 13,400 it was facing closure. But, now, owner Javier Salinas has received an unexpected response from private investors and companies who want to prevent the only jazz venue in the province from disappearing.

Salinas said that two anonymous patrons, both from outside Malaga, have contacted the Clarence with important offers, still to be finalised. And the number of members has skyrocketed: it now has more than 600 members, 170 of whom have joined in the last few months. Salinas is cautiously optimistic that his 800 square metre venue can be saved but said more members are needed and that everything "is up in the air".

The modern jazz club, with a New York feel, and capacity for 500 people is a benchmark for jazz at the national level with events like the one on 25 November featuring the Grammy-winning pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba, featuring the only Spanish date of his new album 'Turning Point/Trio D'été'.

So far this year, the Clarence has held more than 150 concerts between Thursday jam sessions and Friday and Saturday night performances. This November also sees the return of Jazz Sundays, with a live piano creating the soundtrack to a silent film. And Felix Rossy, Eneko Alberdi, Pepe Rivero and Fabio Giachino, are lined up over the coming weeks.