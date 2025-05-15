Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Off-duty police officer rushed to hospital ICU after being found unconscious with serious head injury in Benalmádena
112 incident

The incident happened on the evening of the nationwide power blackout in Spain and the Local Police force has since arrested the suspect, a 55-year-old British man

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Thursday, 15 May 2025, 15:58

On the day that the entire electricity grid went down in Spain and a large part of the country stood still for hours, a Madrid-born Guardia Civil officer, 53, was found unconscious with a serious head injury in Benalmádena. He was off duty at the time. Since then, he has been admitted to a Malaga city hospital but has now been discharged from the intensive care unit and his prognosis is favourable.

The events occurred shortly after 11pm on 28 April, when Local Police officers went to the Plaza Solymar in Benalmádena, after several passersby reported an assault. Witnesses also provided a physical description of the suspect.

On arrival, the police found the victim on the ground, in an unconscious state, with a bleeding head wound. They called an ambulance and the injured officer was rushed to the Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga city.

In the meantime, Local Police officers launched an investigation to identify and locate the suspect. They found a 55-year-old British man origin who matched the description. Apparently, he admitted that he had beaten another man minutes earlier.

The victim was admitted to the ICU at the Hospital Regional Universitario. More than 24 hours later, when there was no news of him, people close to him reported his disappearance. It was then that they were referred to the hospital. The patient is reportedly improving.

