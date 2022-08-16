Benalmádena approves study plan for possible construction of a Chinese cemetery The was request made by the Asociación de Promoción e Intercambio Hispano-Chino and the space would include a temple, a school and a memorial garden

A plot of land located next to the Camino de la Fuentezuela has been suggested for the cemetery. / SUR

A motion to study the possibility of building a Chinese cemetery in Benalmádena Pueblo has been approved by a majority during the town’s recent plenary session.

The motion was presented by members of the Partido Popular (PP) following a request made by the Asociación de Promoción e Intercambio Hispano-Chino. The non-profit organisation has suggested the cemetery is named Parque de la Amistad Hispano-China, a space that would include a temple and a school of Zen religion and philosophy, a retrospective museum of Spanish-Chinese history, and a memorial garden of Chinese tradition and aesthetics.

The motion suggests a municipal plot of land located next to the Camino de la Fuentezuela in Benalmádena Pueblo, which is twinned with the town of Dongying, as a possible location for the project.

Following the approval of the motion, the town hall will now constitute a municipal service commission to assess and study all aspects of the project. The council said that they would need to carefully assess the viability of the proposal “given the urgent need for land for the future creation of educational, cultural or health infrastructures”.