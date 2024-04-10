Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The gala night was announced at the charity's headquarters on Tuesday. SUR
Cervantes theatre to host gala night in aid of Torremolinos branch of Spanish cancer charity
Community spirit

All Together Against Cancer, a show in aid of the AECC, will take place in Malaga on Monday 15 April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 09:31

The Cervantes theatre in Malaga will host a special show on Monday 15 April in aid of the Torremolinos branch of the Spanish cancer charity AECC. The All Together Against Cancer gala night was announced by the association’s president, Charo Pareja, at its headquarters in Torremolinos on Tuesday.

The show will present the celebrated flamenco singers, Miguel Poveda and Marina Heredia, the popular Malaga-born copla singer, Diana Navarro, the singer and dancer, Alba Carmona, along with comedians Toni Rodríguez and El Morta.

Thanking Torremolinos town hall for its “constant support”, Pareja said, “The main objective is to raise funds to continue with cancer research, which is so important to save lives, and one of the main pillars of the AECC.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 8pm, cost 20 euros and are available from www.unientradas.es

The Torremolinos branch of the charity offers patients psychology sessions, physiotherapy, craft workshops and various activities. Pareja explained that it will also host a spring festival in Torremolinos on Saturday 27 April.

