Work to begin 'in days' on long-awaited path to make Benalmádena beach more accessible The town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, said the current Playa de Carvajal access options “are very complicated and inaccessible to people with reduced mobility”

Benalmádena town hall has announced that work on the long-awaited access path to the Playa de Carvajal for people with restricted mobility will begin in the next few days.

The project, which has an estimated investment of 260,000 euros, has been demanded by residents seeing as this beach is currently only accessible via steps, or the underpass which runs under the Avenida del Sol.

The work was announced by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, who said the current access options “are very complicated and inaccessible to people with reduced mobility”.

“This has been a highly demanded issue. Work to create an adapted access path to this beach will begin in the coming days, and will finally allow access to all citizens,” Navas said.

The councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés, explained that the project was one of the objectives set by the council to guarantee accessibility to as many beaches as possible in the municipality, although she pointed out that some “will not be accessible due to their orography”.

“With this project, Carvajal will be consolidated as one of the most attractive beaches of Benalmádena, and it will be an improvement that will allow us to apply for a new Blue Flag, since we will include it in our application for next season,” she said.