Benalmádena Butterfly Park voted best attraction in Spain The park received the recognition during the Remarkable Venue Awards in Seville after being selected for its outstanding appeal by a panel of industry experts

Mayor of Benalmádena (2nd right) visits the Butterfly Park to congratulate the management on their achievement. / SUR

The Mariposario de Benalmádena, the largest and most spectacular butterfly park in Europe, has been voted the best attraction in Spain in the fifth edition of the Remarkable Venue Awards. Organised by the Tiqets platform, the award honours attractions such as theme parks and zoos that stand out for their appeal.

The selection for the awards is based on more than 850,000 customer reviews and includes the Best Attraction, Best Museum, Best Onsite Experiences, Most Remarkable Venue, and Best Landmark, with nominations from the UK and Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

The butterfly park beat off fierce competition from the Puy du Fou España theme park in Toledo, the Codorníu Winery in Barcelona and the Poema del Mar aquarium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The winners of the awards, which are chosen by a panel of industry experts in each country, were announced during a ceremony at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville last month.

Th award has been positive for Benalmádena in reinforcing its positioning within the tourism market. The park will now be entered in the final, which will be held in January in America, to choose the best attractions in the world.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, visited the attraction last week to congratulate the management of the park for their continued efforts to make it the most visited attraction in the municipality.

"Today, we want to honour the butterfly park for its success at being recognised as the best tourist attraction in Spain. This park is always the most visited attraction in our town, so this fills us with pride. The award reinforces the tourist attraction of Benalmádena, which offers the largest concentration of leisure spaces on the Costa del Sol," the mayor said..

Situated on the outskirts of Benalmádena Pueblo, next to the Buddhist stupa, the butterfly park is housed in a spectacular Thai temple with exotic landscaped gardens. The park boasts more than 1,500 species of butterflies, along with other exotic animals such as toucans, turtles, bats, frogs and parrots.