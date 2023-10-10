Businesses in Benalmádena demand solution to 'constant' power cuts

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

The association of traders and business owners in Benalmádena (ACEB) has filed a complaint with Endesa asking for “an urgent solution” to the “constant” cuts in the electricity supply to businesses in Arroyo de la Miel. The association claims that the problem, which has been going on "for months", has affected numerous businesses in Avenida de la Constitución, the main thoroughfare where the majority of the area’s commercial establishments are located.

The organisation’s president, Rosa González, said, “The situation has reached an absolute extreme. We are talking about a totally commercial area full of cafes, hairdressers and shops that without electricity cannot work properly, and this is severely affecting their incomes".

González added that in recent weeks there have been days when these establishments have been without electricity for several hours during the morning, and this, she said, “is not a unique situation because it has been like this for months”.

The president explained that the problem lies with the “age” of the Endesa facilities in the area, and she claimed that if the problem continued, she would “prepare a joint claim for the losses caused to each business”.

She pointed out that local residents in area have also been affected by the power cuts, although she said that Endesa claims it has no record of these incidents.

In August, the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, contacted the general director of Endesa in Andalucía to demand a solution to the “unsustainable and unfair situation”. Lara explained at the time that the situation “not only seriously affects the businesses of Benalmádena, but also the residents, and tourists who have decided to choose the municipality to enjoy their holidays”.