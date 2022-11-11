Benalmádena will allocate 1.2 million euros in aid to local businesses A new aid programme will include subsidies for the hiring of personnel, the creation of new companies and the adaptation to the new law for terraces

Benalmádena town hall has created a new aid programme, Impulsa Benalmádena, an initiative to combat inflation that will allocate up to 1.2 million euros to different companies in the municipality.

The programme will have four lines of action: the first, reforms in commercial premises that meet a certain criteria (up to 5,000 euros); the second, the adaptation to the new ordinance of terraces (up to 10,000 euros), which will include replacement of tables, chairs, umbrellas, removable street furniture, the installation of awnings and the adaptation of facades of commercial premises.

The other actions are the creation of new companies (up to 2,000 euros); and the creation of permanent employment in micro-SMEs (up to 1,000 euros per employee).

“These is necessary help at this time to mitigate the consequences of rising energy costs: by working together with all the administrations, we will be able to establish a network that allows us to sustain our companies in difficult times,” the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, said.

The period for requesting this aid has already been opened and can be accessed through the town hall’s website, www.benalmadena.es .