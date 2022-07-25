New bus service information app launched in Torremolinos It will give timetables, rates, possible delays and bus stop locations and be available on the local T1 (Torremolinos to Alhoa) and T2 (Torremolinos to Playamar) routes

The new app will cover the T1 and T2 urban lines in Torremolinos. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga area and the local bus service operator, Avanza, has launched a new app that will facilitate access to the timetables of urban bus schedules.

The service will be available on the local T1 (Torremolinos to Alhoa) and T2 (Torremolinos to Playamar) routes, although the council hopes the initiative will soon be available on other bus services in the town.

The T1 and T2 lines operate a regular service to the town’s beaches from the main bus terminal in Torremolinos.

Via a QR code located at bus stops on the routes of the two lines, the official application will allow quick access from any mobile device to the information of schedules, rates, possible delays and location of the nearest bus stops, along with information of the points of sale of the consortium bus card, and direct access to the Avanza website.

The initiative is being introduced throughout Malaga province and will also include the 110 line from Malaga to Benalmádena, which passes through Torremolinos.

Information about the free app, which can be downloaded from the metropolitan transport consortiums website, www.ctmam.es/en/home/ , is available from the main ticket office in Calle Hoyo, Torremolinos.