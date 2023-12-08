Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The library’s study room roof has been leaking this week. SUR
Buckets used to catch rain from leaking roof at Benalmádena library
Public services

Recent rainfall has highlighted the urgent need for the planned 750,000-euro works at the public facility next to La Paloma park in Arroyo de la Miel

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 8 December 2023, 11:55

This week's rainfall has brought to light the urgent need for the planned works to upgrade Benalmádena's public library next to La Paloma park in Arroyo de la Miel as buckets had to be provided to catch leaks in the study room on the upper floor.

An expansion and refurbishment project , originally intended to be completed with EU funding before the end of the year, is now due to begin in January.

A 750,000-euro contract for the work was awarded in November and the "new" library could be finished before the summer.

