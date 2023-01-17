Benalmádena receives European subsidy for installation of 200 organic waste containers The brown containers, as opposed to the grey ones for residual waste, can be used for food, vegetable and garden waste – any material that comes from a plant or animal that is biodegradable

Benalmádena town hall has received a grant of 178,200 euros for the installation of 200 brown refuse containers for the disposal of organic waste.

The councillor for Environment, Joaquín Villazón, explained that the money, received through the Next Generation funds of the European Union, are part of a subsidy of 10,000 euros allocated for rubbish segregation and the creation of information campaigns to explain its importance.

“All this is carried out at zero cost to the town hall thanks to the work done by municipal workers to obtain European funds,” Villazón said.

Villazón pointed out that Benalmádena has long employed a waste segregation programme for the sorting and separation of rubbish to facilitate recycling and the correct onward disposal.

The councillor for Environment, Joaquín Villazón. / sur

The brown containers, as opposed to the grey ones used for residual waste, can be used for food, vegetable and garden waste – any material that comes from a plant or animal that is biodegradable.

The councillor explained that the installation of brown containers in Benalmádena “represents an environmental improvement by transforming waste into a resource, and improving selective collection”.