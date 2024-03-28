Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Walkers on the seafront in Carihuela. J.R.C
Brits boost tourist numbers in record-breaking month for Torremolinos
Tourism

Brits boost tourist numbers in record-breaking month for Torremolinos

The arrival of 10,000 holidaymakers from the UK helped the town register a record number of visitors for the month of February

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:26

Compartir

The arrival of 10,000 holidaymakers from the UK helped Torremolinos register a record number of visitors for the month of February with a total of 64,713.

The number was a significant increase of almost 13,000 on the previous high for the same month in 2023.

The British market was followed by the Dutch, Germans and Irish, while more visitors from Canada and the USA were counted. As a result, some 25% more hotel staff were employed this year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four shootings in a month: this is Marbella's Achilles heel
  2. 2 Renovation of Los Molinillos Roman site in Benalmádena almost complete
  3. 3 Week-long resurfacing of three key roads starts in centre of Arroyo de la Miel on 1 April
  4. 4 Marbella mayor heads to China to seek out more high-spending tourists and investors ahead of major conference in 2025
  5. 5 "Trends in Crypto Markets" event held at The Pool Marbella
  6. 6 Costa aims to recycle more than eight tonnes of single-use coffee pods and capsules every year
  7. 7 'Tears and favours' in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa
  8. 8 A stroll through the most appetising city in Spain this year
  9. 9

    The key to happiness
  10. 10 Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad