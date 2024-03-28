Brits boost tourist numbers in record-breaking month for Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

The arrival of 10,000 holidaymakers from the UK helped Torremolinos register a record number of visitors for the month of February with a total of 64,713.

The number was a significant increase of almost 13,000 on the previous high for the same month in 2023.

The British market was followed by the Dutch, Germans and Irish, while more visitors from Canada and the USA were counted. As a result, some 25% more hotel staff were employed this year.