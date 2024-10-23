Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

British man, 57, found dead in squatted premises on Costa del Sol
112 incident

British man, 57, found dead in squatted premises on Costa del Sol

The victim's body was found by a Finnish man at the site of a disused petrol station in Benalmádena

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 11:47

A 57-year-old British man has been found dead in squatted premises on the Costa del Sol where he was apparently living. The police investigation suggests that he died of natural causes, possibly a heart attack, although this will have to be confirmed by the autopsy.

The incident was reported on Monday 21 October in Calle Maestro Segovia, in Benalmádena, where the squatted premises - a former petrol station - are located, where the man was living with another person of Finnish nationality, who was the one who found the body of his friend. The alert to the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room was logged at 5.50pm.

It so happens that last week there was another death in a squatted building, on that occasion in Marbella. The victim died a violent death after being attacked with a knife by another person who lived in the same building. The detainee has been remanded in custody for the alleged murder.

