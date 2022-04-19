New book highlights role the Casa de Cultura has played in the cultural history of Benalmádena The presentation of the book will take place at 8pm on Wednesday 20 April in the culture centre in Arroyo de la Miel, and all attendees will receive a free copy of the book

Benalmádena town hall has announced the presentation of a new book dedicated to the history of the Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel.

En Piedra y Alma (In stone and soul), which will be launched at an event on Wednesday 20 April, is based on the fundamental role the centre has played in the cultural history of Benalmádena.

Since coming to power in the town in 2015, the PSOE council undertook a series of works to modernise the facilities with the intention of making the centre, which, at the time, had been closed for 18 months, the axis of local culture.

The presentation of the book will take place at 8pm in the main auditorium of the Casa de Cultura and all attendees will receive a free copy of the book.

The event will also offer a free concert in commemoration of Manuel de Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain, a work that refers to the Hispano-Arabic past of Al-Andalus. The concert will be performed by Miguel Chillón, a young musician who has performed all over Andalucía as a solo guitarist and with orchestras such as the Malaga Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available from the Casa de la Cultura on the day of the event until capacity is reached.