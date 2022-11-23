Refuse collectors' strike set to start in Benalmádena next week Supported by the CCOO union, the action has been called because Urbaser staff are demanding a pay increase because it is not keeping pace with the Consumer Price Index

Workers at Urbaser, the company contracted by Benalmádena town hall for the removal of Urban Solid Waste (RSU), announced on Tuesday their decision to call a strike in Benalmádena from Monday 28 November. Supported by the CCOO union, the rubbish collection strike has been called because staff are demanding an increase in their current salary, which they claim is not linked to the rise in the Consumer Price Index (IPC).

The union issued a statement explaining that, following several meetings a compromise has not yet been reached.

“In September, we were informed that, according to Benalmádena town hall, the cost and tender study was already completed and was pending processing. Therefore the costs contemplated in the said specifications are those corresponding to the salary tables of 2021, and consequently the company cannot alter these costs, " the union's statement said.

The workers claim they feel “neglected” by Urbaser and the council, and therefore they have agreed to strike in order to seek an agreement for a wage increase as soon as possible.

The councillor for Personnel, Joaquín Villazón, who is acting as mediator, is holding meetings between the parties to promote an agreement that favours a seven per cent wage increase, which he says he hopes will take place soon so that the strike does not last too long.