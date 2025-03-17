Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:04 Compartir

'Nocturnae', an event where music and poetry come together, returns to Castillo El Bil Bil in Benalmádena Costa for the sixth year on Thursday 20 March. Organised by the Malaga publishing house, Exlibric, and the culture department of the town hall, the initiative offers independent poets the chance to showcase their work, an opportunity “that is born from the commitment of the publishing house to independent authors with a talent that is worth discovering”.

The event is organised to mark Unesco’s World Poetry Day (21 March), a day with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression.

Culture councillor Jésica Trujillo said, “This is a clear commitment to culture and will offer an unforgettable night to lovers of this literary genre in our municipality.”

The event, which starts at 7pm and is free until capacity is reached, will present ten local poets, whose words will be accompanied by guitarist Carlos Rossell.