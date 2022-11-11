Big wheel in Benalmadena marina will be turning by Christmas The Mirador Princess is 40 metres high and can carry 100 people in its 14 cabins, and will offer spectacular views of the Mediterranean and the coast

It is only a matter of days now until the big wheel in Benalmádena Marina which was announced back in August will be turning. The 40-metre high attraction, which can seat around 100 people in 14 cabins, is currently being installed by the Medery Tour company and will be ready before Christmas.

The council is delighted to have this new attraction in the marina, along with the traditional Christmas market, the councillor for the port, Encarnación Cortés, said this week on a visit to the site with the mayor, Víctor Navas.

The big wheel, which is called Mirador Princess, will be on the parking esplanade by the boatyard, and is one of the biggest in Andalucía. The company will pay a fee to the port authorities while it is in situ.

The proposal to install a big wheel in the marina received unanimous support from all political parties on the council, because of its potential to attract even more visitors to Benalmádena.