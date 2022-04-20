Benalmádena's ice rink set to reopen in June after being closed for 18 months The Club de Hielo sports centre, which has an ice rink, gymnasium and swimming pool, closed in December 2020 due to the pandemic and the new management company will be carrying out improvements first

The Club de Hielo in Benalmádena will be reopening on 1 June, a year and a half after it closed. The council has said that the new management contract includes a series of improvements and the previous employees will be re-hired.

The centre, which consists of an ice rink, gymnasium and swimming pool, closed on 5 December 2020 because its opening hours were restricted due to the pandemic (it had to close at 6pm) and few people were using it, and then in February 2021 the company that was running it went into liquidation. The Councillor for Sports, Joaquín Villazón, said the reopening is great news, and confirmed that the staff will be employed under the same conditions as before.

The new management company will be updating some of the facilities before the centre reopens, especially the pool which is not in very good condition after being closed for so long. Villazón has also said that the council will reinvest the money it receives from the management company, by carrying out further improvements.

The building which houses the Club de Hielo is now 20 years old and although it is basically in good condition the Councillor for Buildings, María Isabel Ruiz, says it will also undergo maintenance works before June to make sure it is up to scratch.