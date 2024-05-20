Benalmádena's Avenida de las Palmeras once again lives up to its name

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 20 May 2024, 19:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Avenida de las Palmeras will once again live up to its name after municipal workers replaced all the palm trees which were missing along the road, one of Benalmádena's main thoroughfares.

Over time, many of the palm trees had been lost and felled, in many cases after being infected by the red palm weevil. Town hall announced it would recover the iconic image of this avenue in January, through a tree planting contract. It would involve increasing the existing tree heritage in the town by replacing those that have been lost over the years "either due to poor maintenance or because of the weevil, a common problem throughout the Costa del Sol with palm trees", the council said.

It was said at the time that although the contract had been closed, the idea was to wait for the drought situation to improve before planting the trees. Certainly the drought has improved slightly on the western Costa del Sol in recent weeks, although town hall has finally publicly stated that the new trees will be watered with non-potable water "as happens in the rest of the parks and gardens of the municipality".

"It is necessary to emphasise the efficient and rational use of our water resources, as is happening with this replenishment that is being carried out with non-potable water and with exhaustive monitoring by the technical team," said councillor Juan Olea.

Trees are not only being replaced along Avenida de las Palmeras, but also in other areas of the municipality, such as Avenida del Sol and Avenida de la Paz, in Arroyo de la Miel.

The tree planting contract was awarded through the environment department for 227,000 euros, and will involve the planting, over time, of 158 specimens of different tree and palm species. This initiative is co-financed by the town hall and the European Union, "with the primary objective of shading several areas of the municipality, improving its aesthetics and image and reducing CO2 emissions to become a more sustainable town", Olea pointed out.