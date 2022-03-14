Benalmádena welcomes the return of the rare plant show The 15th edition of the Feria de Plantas de Coleccíon, which will take place over the Easter weekend, focuses on the promotion of families of little-known plants

More than 40 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs at the show. / T.B.

Benalmádena is gearing up for the 15th edition of the Feria de Plantas de Coleccíon, (rare plant fair), which will be held in La Paloma Park from Friday 15 until Sunday 17 April.

The fair, which will return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, focuses on the promotion of families of little-known plants. More than 40 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs, which will include colourful collections of tropical and subtropical plants, cacti and succulents of varying shapes and sizes, striking orchid displays and rare bonsai trees. In addition, there will be stands offering aromatic medicinal herbs, bulbs, seeds and fertilizers, as well as information, advice and tips concerning the cultivation and care of exotic plants.

The event, which is organised by the parks and gardens department of the Benalmádena town hall, attracts serious collectors and also keen amateur horticulturalists looking for ways of making their gardens more attractive.

One of the objectives of the gathering is to encourage visiting tourists and locals to enjoy the park and its many facilities. La Paloma Park currently houses a permanent collection of over 90 species of palm trees and boasts one of the best collections of bamboo, cacti and other succulents in Europe.

Entry to the rare plant show, which begins at 5pm on Good Friday, is free.

For more information, see www.benalmadena.es