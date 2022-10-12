Benalmádena town hall rallies support for comprehensive Alzheimer’s care centre

Benalmádena town hall is continuing its programme of financial support for charities and organisations that operate in the municipality, an initiative that has distributed more than 200,000 euros in subsidies so far this year.

Mayor, Víctor Navas, visited the local Alzheimer’s and dementia association’s day centre (AFAB) in Arroyo de la Miel on Monday, where he announced that the charity is to receive a 14,000-euro subsidy to cover the annual rental cost.

He also gave an update on the progress of the planned comprehensive care centre, a facility for which the town hall has already ceded a municipal plot. Navas said that this was just the “seed of a project” for which the town hall needs the collaboration of other administrations so that it can be opened “as soon as possible”.

“The provincial authority has pledged 300,000 euros for the project, and now we are asking for the collaboration of the Junta de Andalucía and also Torremolinos town hall, because it would be a regional benchmark centre,” Navas explained.

AFAB, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, offers help to improve the lives of people with Alzheimer's and other tytpes of dementia, while giving importance to the quality of life of the affected families. The association works alongside Social Services and covers Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

“Alzheimer's is a scourge for today’s society, hence the urgency of having more means to face it. These programmes need funding, as well as finance to pay for the maintenance of the centre, and this is why we have a special sensitivity with the social groups that work in the municipality,” Navas said.