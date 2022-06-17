Benalmádena performs fire prevention clean-up in possible risk areas The mayor has reminded residents with homes near forest areas that they “must” keep a perimeter of 15 metres around their properties clear of weeds and avoid the use of materials on their terraces that have not been treated against the risk of fire

Mayor of Benalmádena visits one of the areas being cleared to prevent summer fires. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has launched a fire prevention initiative to clear areas of waste and weeds to avoid the risk of forest fires during the summer season.

The project was announced by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas; the councillor for Security, Javier Marín; and the fire chief of Benalmádena, David Bañasco.

As part of the council’s fire prevention plan, the maintenance work is being carried out in an area of eight hectares, with an investment of 50,000 euros and an execution period of one month.

The clean-up operation is being focused on forest areas that border the town and also in the areas where a greater risk of fires that could affect homes have been detected.

The mayor has reminded residents with homes near forest areas that they “must” keep a perimeter of 15 metres around their properties clear of weeds, while also avoiding the use of materials on their terraces that have not been treated against the risk of fire.

The work began on Monday in Santangelo Norte and will continue along on the path of the Arroyo del Pantano, with the clearing of a three-meter perimeter strip on each side, which, in the case of a fire, will facilitate the rapid intervention and extinction.

"These actions have a preventive nature to avoid the risk of fires during the summer in forest areas that border the urban area,” the mayor said.