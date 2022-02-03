Benalmádena town hall reminds pet owners of the obligation of DNA registration The town's mayor pointed out that the requirement is not only a measure to persecute those who do not clean up after their pets, but also to protect animals against abuse and abandonment

Benalmádena town hall has sent an urgent appeal to all pet owners in the municipality to remind them of their obligation to register their pets in the canine genetic registry.

The council claim that only 25 per cent of pets in Benalmádena currently have DNA registration, and for this reason, the Local Police will intensify controls to identify and report all pet owners who have not yet completed this procedure.

The law came into force in 2017, and the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, said that the town hall is now tackling this problem because residents have had “plenty of time” to have registered their pets. The mayor pointed out that the decree is not only a measure to persecute those who do not clean up after their pets, but also to protect the animals against abuse and abandonment.

Last year, 44 people were prosecuted by the police for not adhering to the municipal ordinance regulating the protection, welfare and responsible possession of animals in Benalmádena.

“We have always been pioneers in launching initiatives that serve to raise awareness of the importance of the collaboration of the residents to keep the town clean. However, to date, only 2,523 dogs appear in the canine genetic registry, a very low percentage with respect to the total number of dogs in the municipality, whose estimated figure is 10,000,” the mayor explained.