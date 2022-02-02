Benalmádena commits to sustainable world campaign The initiative, which will be launched on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, aims to raise awareness about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda

Benalmádena town hall has launched the campaign, ‘Benalmádena for a sustainable world’, an initiative that aims to raise awareness about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined in the 2030 Agenda.

The campaign, which will last for six months and will be aimed at the younger generation, is an urgent call for action that recognises that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth; while also addressing climate change and working to preserve the oceans and forests.

The initiative, which will be launched on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, will deal with simple tips for the fulfilment of the objectives. These objectives are the roadmap promoted by a broad set of countries to try to avoid the collapse and degradation of the planet by providing a blueprint for peace and prosperity.

Councillor for Citizen Participation, E. Pablo Centella, highlighted the importance of the campaign, claiming, “there is no alternative or planet B”.

“There are a total of 17 objectives agreed by all United Nations Member States which pursue goals such as equality between people and environmental protection of the planet. We want to prevent the denial of phenomena such as climate change from spreading among the younger generation,” he said.