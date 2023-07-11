Benalmádena supports hospitality industry with new glass recycling initiative

In collaboration with Ecovidrio, a company responsible for the correct disposal of waste glass in Spain, specific containers will be located in areas where there is a high number of hotels, bars and restaurants

In Costa del Sol town holiday resort’s like Benalmádena, it is estimated that half of the waste glass that is generated comes from the hotel and catering industry. With this in mind, Benalmádena town hall has launched a new scheme to help hospitality establishments with the recycling of glass. Together with the collaboration of Ecovidrio, a company responsible for the correct disposal of waste glass in Spain, specific containers will be located in areas where there is a high number of hotels, bars and restaurants.

The town hall said the initiative, which also has the support of the Benalmádena association of merchants and entrepreneurs (ACEB), aims to facilitate recycling of glass, “because it is a necessary and very important task”.

The council pointed out that the containers are expected to generate between 50 and 60 tonnes of glass every month.

“We have put this initiative into practice at a good time, because the hotel and catering industry is working to the maximum. We intend to make recycling easy for them during their busiest period. It is a service provided in areas where there are no containers of this type, and in which, according to a recent study, less separation was being done,” Jesús Gutiérrez, head of Ecovidrio, said.