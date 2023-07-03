Benalmádena supermarket evacuated due to fire in air conditioning system The incident which originated in the underground car park at the Carrefour store did not cause serious injuries, although one maintenance worker suffered minor burns to his hands

Local Police officers and firefighters in Benalmádena evacuated shoppers and staffhoppers from the Carrefour supermarket in Calle Obispo Herrera Oria in the town early this afternoon, due to a fire that originated in the air conditioning system of the premises.

According to town hall sources, the fire broke out during maintenance work being carried out on the air conditioning system in the supermarket's underground car park. The workers involved in the work initially tried to put it out, but in the end it was necessary for the fire brigade to intervene.

The fire, which is now completely extinguished, caused a large amount of smoke, which rose from the entrance to the car park and was visible from the street. The smoke also found its way into the supermarket itself, and therefore forced the preventive evacuation of the premises, without any serious injuries.

The only person injured was one of the workers who was working on the air conditioning system, who suffered minor burns to his hands.