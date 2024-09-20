Benalmádena starts search for site to build 200 subsidised homes

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 20 September 2024, 13:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall wants to have 200 subsidised homes (VPO) finished or "very advanced" by 2027. If so, they will be the first to be built in the last three decades in the municipality. To this end, a process has just begun that is not without its complexities. On Tuesday (17 September), the council approved an urgent commission for the purchase of a plot of land within the municipality with an available budget of 5 million euros. This agreement will now have to pass through the local government board before the tendering process begins.

However, the plot must meet very specific conditions: it must have a minimum surface area of 28,000 square metres and a buildable area of more than 1,800 square metres. The aim is to be able to build 200 homes of around 80 square metres each. When the deadline for receipt of bids is over, the most suitable plot will be awarded for purchase.

"It is clear that in the more central areas there are no plots of these dimensions available, but on the outskirts of Benalmádena there is land, which is also very well connected to the AP-7," said the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara. He gave as an example two of the areas of expansion of the municipality: Santangelo and the Higuerón area.

Once the council has bought the land, the intention of the council is to use a public-private partnership to build the housing development. "It is a model that has worked very well in other places and we believe that it can also work here," Lara said.

The mayor set a deadline of the end of the current municipal mandate, 2027. "We have to attend to the needs of our residents, especially the youngest and the vulnerable," he added.

Tourist accommodation

With regard to the problem with housing prices suffered by this municipality, like all those on the Costa del Sol, Lara said that they are working on a detailed analysis of the most stressed areas of the town and looking for ways to limit tourist housing, in line with what has been done by other neighbouring municipalities such as Fuengirola: here, the town hall has already announced that it will not give new tourist licences to homes that do not have a separate entrance.

"Fuengirola has been able to carry out this measure using the articles of its PGOU, but Benalmádena has a much older PGOU, which does not allow this possibility," explained the mayor. He pointed to the implementation of other types of measures such as a possible tourist tax or taxes aimed at businesses, such as for the collection of rubbish.

Finally, Lara explained that despite the fact that the municipal housing plan 2018-2022 was drawn up and approved by the previous council, "not a single public housing unit was built". He pointed out that the technical conditions that will govern the tender for the purchase of the land are based on the studies prepared for the current plan.