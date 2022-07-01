Costa del Sol town unanimously approves motion for smoke-free spaces, including some beaches Benalmádena's councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, said the town hall intends to ban smoking in places frequented by minors, such as parks, playgrounds, plazas and green areas, as well as some of the beaches in the municipality

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it has approved a motion for the creation of smoke-free zones in the town, an initiative which is supported by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

The institutional motion was unanimously approved by all parties during a plenary meeting held on Thursday.

Councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, who was in charge of reading the motion, explained that the objective of the initiative is to “promote healthy practices to avoid cancer”, while also making people aware of the effects of tobacco as a “trigger for some of the most aggressive tumours”.

The councillor said that it was imperative to make clear the necessity of “smokeless spaces”, and also to compliment the initiative with “appropriate support” to help people stop smoking.

Councillors unanimously approve the motion. / SUR

She went on to say that the council intends to ban smoking in places frequented by minors, such as parks, playgrounds, plazas and green areas, as well as some of the beaches in the municipality.

“This initiative can bring several benefits, such as promoting healthy lifestyles and tobacco-free behaviours, de-normalising its consumption in society, especially in front of children, and taking care of the environment,” Laddaga said.

A specific proposal will now be created for the regulation of the prospective areas, which will be made available on the Citizen Participation Portal so that residents can contribute to the choice of smoke-free locations.