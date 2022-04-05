Benalmádena school children plant 70 trees on land set aside for the new al-Baytar park The initiative was arranged to educate the children in the importance of caring for the environment, and also to create a Mozarabic style garden in homage to the Islamic botanist al-Baytar

Benalmádena town hall launched the next stage of its environmental restoration project of the site of the old treatment plant at the weekend, when 60 schoolchildren took part in the planting of more than 70 trees on the land set aside for the new ibn al-Baytar park.

Organised by the departments of the Environment and Citizen Participation, in collaboration with the associations of parents of students (Ampa) of several schools in the municipality, the initiative is part of one of the proposals of the Participatory Budget, in which each child and their parents sponsor a tree in order to take care of its growth.

The project involved the planting of oak, palm, mulberry, poplar and banana trees, along with numerous shrubs and plants, including aloe vera, hawthorn, lavender, rosemary and sage.

The initiative was arranged to educate the children in the need to fight climate change, the importance of caring for the environment, and also to create a new green space for recreational, sports and cultural activities in the town.

“Today we present the program that is about children from Benalmadena, together with their families, sponsoring the planting of a tree, thus contributing to the beginning of the creation of the al-Baytar park,” councillor for Environment, Joaquín Villazón, said.

The new park will be a Mozarabic style garden with water features in homage to ibn al-Baytar, the Islamic botanist, physician and scientist who was born in Benalmádena at the end of the twelfth century.