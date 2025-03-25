Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A visitor at one of the information panels. SUR
Benalmádena rolls out coastal fine-tuning plan in time for Easter
Benalmádena rolls out coastal fine-tuning plan in time for Easter

The project is part of a 400,000-euro initiative that includes the acquisition of new machinery to keep the beaches clean, the increase in adapted toilets and the installation of new concrete walkways

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:33

With the aim of promoting its coastal attractions, Benalmádena town hall has updated existing information panels and installed new ones along its shoreline, an initiative that accompanies the regeneration and fine-tuning tasks in time for Easter and the coming months where a maximum influx of visitors is expected.

The project was launched earlier this year with a view to increasing the services provided to users of the beaches during the high season. The panels inform citizens about the care of the beaches, along with information on adapted and pet-friendly beaches, and beaches with parking areas for people with reduced mobility, among other things.

The project is part of a 400,000-euro initiative that includes the acquisition of new machinery to keep the beaches clean, the increase in adapted toilets and the installation of new concrete walkways on the Fuente de la Salud, Carvajal and Torrebermeja-Malapesquera beaches.

