Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta

View of the padel courts at the Club de Raqueta from the Palmeras building.

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Residents of the Palmeras 25 apartment building in Benalmádena Costa have opened a new court case against the local council.

They are complaining because of the "excessive noise" generated by Club de Raqueta padel tennis courts, which operates from 8am until 11pm and is located just a few metres from their homes.

Residents are also challenging the planning agreement signed between the town hall and the developers whereby the community of owners has to pay 1,000 euros a month to use the short private driveway between their homes and the public road.