Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the padel courts at the Club de Raqueta from the Palmeras building. L. Cadiz
Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town&#039;s Club de Raqueta
Courts

Benalmádena residents take town hall to court about the racket from town's Club de Raqueta

Owners are also challenging the agreement signed between council and the developer of their properties whereby the community has to pay 1,000 euros a month to use the short private driveway between their homes and the public road

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:08

Compartir

Residents of the Palmeras 25 apartment building in Benalmádena Costa have opened a new court case against the local council.

They are complaining because of the "excessive noise" generated by Club de Raqueta padel tennis courts, which operates from 8am until 11pm and is located just a few metres from their homes.

Residents are also challenging the planning agreement signed between the town hall and the developers whereby the community of owners has to pay 1,000 euros a month to use the short private driveway between their homes and the public road.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Project to modernise and revitalise six streets in Costa del Sol town draws to an end
  2. 2 This is the moment dolphins were spotted unusually close to the shore on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Water for a year for 1m people pours into reservoirs but drought remains
  4. 4 Costa del Sol public swimming pool to reopen in summer after three-million-euro investment
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town confirms date for new market after failure to announce postponement sparked anger
  6. 6 Costa del Sol mayor: 'get on with our desalination plant'
  7. 7 Youngsters at Malaga children's home to receive belated Easter eggs thanks to kind-hearted customers on the Costa
  8. 8 This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend
  9. 9 Seafood fair offers 'hallmark of the Benalmádena brand'
  10. 10 Cívitas Puerto Banús to celebrate its annual International Yoga Festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad