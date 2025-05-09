Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The presentation of the fundraising day. SUR
Benalmádena pulls together to support children of Lina who was &#039;a very dear resident&#039;
Community spirit

Benalmádena pulls together to support children of Lina who was 'a very dear resident'

The charity event will be held on Saturday 10 May to raise funds so that they can continue to live together in the murdered woman's family home

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 9 May 2025, 08:48

Local associations in Benalmádena Pueblo have got together to organise a charity festival in memory of Lina, the local woman allegedly murdered by her ex-husband earlier this year.

Organised by the town hall, who described Lina as “a very dear resident”, the event will take place in Los Nadales on Saturday 10 May from midday to raise funds so that her children can continue to live together in their family home.

'Benalmádena por Lina' is a fundraising day that has the collaboration of groups and organisations and residents, as well as local businesses that have donated products and services. The event will be preceded at 11am by a march from the Jacaranda school to Los Nadales. The children, accompanied by a marching band, will travel the route that Lina made every day to take her children to school.

The Los Nadales venue will offer a 12-hour programme full of activities for the whole family, including musical performances, dance shows, fundraising initiatives and children's activities. There will also be food and drink available and all profits will go entirely to Lina's children.

"I thank all those who have cared about Lina's family and have contributed and will continue to contribute to help them. Lina was a neighbour who was very loved by everyone, as is her family, and we are going to do everything possible to contribute to this cause," the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said.

