Benalmádena provides direct help to the needy with the distribution of 200 prepaid cards

As part of its Christmas aid campaign, Benalmádena town hall has once again launched an initiative to provide direct support to local families in vulnerable situations through the distribution of 200 prepaid cards, provided by CaixaBank and worth 50 euros. These cards, which allow families to purchase essential items according to their own priorities, are distributed through the social association, El Vuelo de las Libélulas, ensuring that the aid reaches those who need it most in a close and effective manner.

The initiative was presented on Tuesday by social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta, along with CaixaBank representative Enrique Sánchez Domínguez, and Raquel Donaire from the Benalmádena-based association.

“I would like to sincerely thank CaixaBank and the association El Vuelo de las Libélulas, as without their involvement this initiative would not be possible. These cards represent significant support for many families in Benalmádena at this especially sensitive time, and they also offer a more respectful and fair way of meeting their needs by giving them the autonomy to choose the products they require,” the councillor said.

Peralta also pointed out that this measure has replaced the traditional distribution of Christmas food hampers for the second consecutive year, opting instead for “a more flexible, dignified model that is better adapted to the real needs of each household”. She further underlined the council’s commitment to citizens’ wellbeing: “Our priority is to promote dignity, inclusion and equal opportunities. Through this initiative, Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to social policies and to supporting the most disadvantaged families, promoting dignity and equal opportunities during the Christmas period.”