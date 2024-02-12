Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A user rides an electric scooter on the pavement without a helmet on the Costa del Sol. Salvador Salas
Benalmádena police target electric scooter users to ensure ‘scrupulous compliance’ with regulations
Road safety

The campaign comes about due to an increase in the number of personal mobility vehicles in the Costa del Sol municipality over the last two years

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 12 February 2024, 11:28

Benalmádena's Local Police force is launching a special campaign to monitor and control electric scooters in various areas of the municipality, with the aim of ensuring “scrupulous compliance” with the established laws. The town hall is currently working on a modification of the municipal ordinance for the regulation of personal mobility vehicles (VMP), in the same way that other neighbouring municipalities such as Torremolinos are doing.

Police have scheduled a seven-day period when daily checks will take place in order to monitor compliance with the different safety and certification measures that affect these types of vehicles.

The current legislation establishes that electric scooters can be used in urban areas at speeds of no more than 25 kilometres per hour, although their use on pavements and in pedestrianised areas is prohibited.

Rules concerning electric scooters.
Rules concerning electric scooters. SUR

“Due to the increase in these personal mobility vehicles in the last two years, the town hall is studying its own regulations in order to draft a specific ordinance included in the 2024 Regulatory Plan,” the municipal authority said.

In the last two months, Local Police officers carried out checks on more than 60 of these vehicles, fining three of their owners for using mobile phones and negligent driving.

