Benalmádena plans major makeover for Arroyo De La Miel and area surrounding train station

Work is currently under way in some of Benalmádena's most emblematic areas. In the Pueblo, work continues in the historic quarter, in the area around Plaza de la Niña, where infrastructure is being renewed and the paving is being replaced. In Arroyo de la Miel, the work in the whole of the Gamonal area is entering the final stretch as part of one of the most ambitious projects in the municipality, with a budget of 2.6 million euros to renovate a neighbourhood with a high footfall of both residents and tourists.

While these are progressing, the town hall is already planning the remodelling of another key area in the town, right in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel. Specifically, it is working on a project that will change the image of the area between the health centre and the Cercanías train station. It is one of the projects that the municipality has submitted to the new call for European funds in order to obtain funding.

Specifically, it will affect Calle Mercurio, the area around the health centre and Calle del Nacimiento and Calle Orión. "We are working to put it out to tender for more than 730,000 euros. It is a project that will enhance the activity of the Arroyo de la Miel 'open shopping centre' with the improvement and expansion of the accessibility of pedestrian routes and the total renovation of the pavements," mayor Juan Antonio Lara, recently announced on his social networks.

The idea is to give priority the pedestrians and encourage passing trade in one of the busiest areas of the municipality. "The installations and flooring of all the streets are going to be renovated. In addition, on Calle Mercurio (the street that leads from the health centre to Tivoli ), a new pavement will be installed on the left side, where there are now parking spaces, to extend the pedestrian area," explained works councillor José Luis Bergillos,

Within this project, an improvement of the façade of the railway station has also been suggested, but this is still at an early stage, as it needs the authorisation of Spain's national railway infrastructure administrator (Adif). The project itself also needs the approval of Adif because the work would affect certain areas owned by the public company. Specifically, according to Bergillos, the ramp and the pergolas in Plaza Adolfo Suarez would be affected. That is why there is still no date set for the start of the work. "Now the ball is in Adif's court."