Benalmádena pipe band head to Jerez music festival Sur Pipes took part in the Xera International World Music Festival, which brings different marching bands together

Friday, 7 October 2022, 11:32

The Benalmádena-based Sur Pipes band took part in the Xera International World Music Festival in Jerez de la Frontera last weekend. The festival, which began in 2018, brought together marching bands and different musical groups from Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy and Syria, among others.

The band's founder, Leslie Thomson said, "We were like the Bagpipes of Hamelin, with quite a crowd following us."