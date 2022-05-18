Benalmádena mayor helps the town bloom in time for the start of the tourist season Víctor Navas helped distribute more than 2,000 potted plants to shops and businesses in the Pueblo, Arroyo de la Miel, and several key locations along Benalmádena Costa

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, was out on the streets of his municipality on Monday to encourage traders to collaborate to make the town look pretty for the start of the tourist season.

Along with the councillor for Citizen Participation, E. Pablo Centella, the mayor helped distribute more than 2,000 potted plants to shops and businesses in the Pueblo, Arroyo de la Miel, and several key locations along Benalmádena Costa.

The initiative is part of the town hall’s plan to beautify the streets and plazas of the Costa del Sol resort to make it more attractive for visitors and tourists, while also boosting the economy by making businesses more appealing for consumers.

Around 500 potted plants, which include various species of perennials, will be reserved for local residents to decorate their balconies and the facades of their homes. The plants can be collected from the town hall from next week.

“The Mediterranean aesthetics of many corners of our town are perfect for this type of decoration during the spring months. We want to reach the shops and the most emblematic streets, encouraging residents and traders to collaborate with the council so that the town presents an attractive image in the face of the tourist season,” said Navas.