Benalmádena mayor congratulates Costa del Sol resident on his MBE for services to the expat community in Spain The 98-year-old war veteran, Charles Betty, met with Víctor Navas on Monday after receiving his recognition from Prince William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, met with 98-year-old British resident Charles Betty on Monday to congratulate him on his MBE award for services to the British expat community in Spain, which he received from Prince William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle late last month.

The mayor thanked the war veteran, who became the oldest student from the UK to receive a PhD in 2018, for his continued support of the British population of the town, especially for his involvement in setting up the Age Concern association, and for organising a network of volunteer translators in health centres and hospitals along the coast.

Charles, who was decorated for his heroic participation in World War II, has lived in Benalmádena for 37 years, a town he described as “the best place in the world”. Originally from Lancashire, Charles retired to Spain with his wife Eileen after a career in the education sector.

"Charles has always been very concerned about the community of British residents in Benalmádena. In addition to being an exemplary person and a reference in Benalmádena for the entire British community, Charles has been a personal friend for 12 years,” Navas said.