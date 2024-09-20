Benalmádena launches shop local initiative with the chance of winning cash

The campaign will be held in the open shopping centre.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:28

Benalmádena has announced a new edition of the campaign ‘Your purchase has a prize’, which has been launched by the regional ministry of employment and whose objective is to promote local commerce. Shoppers who make purchases in retail businesses in what is called the Centro Comercial Abierto (open shopping centre) in Arroyo de la Miel will be entered into a prize draw, with the possibility of winning 100 euros.

The Malaga delegate for employment, enterprise and self-employment, Carmen Sánchez Sierra, together with Benalmádena councillor, Yolanda Peña and the president of the local traders’ association (ACEB), Rosa María González, have toured some of the streets of the commercial area in Arroyo de la Miel to visit some of the businesses involved in the initiative.

"The Junta de Andalucía maintains its commitment to continue supporting ordinary commerce, which is made up of family businesses that give their own character and provide the idiosyncrasy of a town. Specifically, with this campaign we intend to bring to the public the values that make up an open shopping centre and what distinguishes them from large commercial areas: personalised advice, experience, proximity to the customer and the quality of their products,” Sánchez Sierra explained.

For her part, the councillor thanked the delegate "for the support and constant involvement with the needs of Benalmádena", also emphasising the "magnificent work" carried out by the ACEB and the open shopping centre of Benalmádena.

Encouraging everyone to participate in this campaign, Peña said, “Together, we help to publicise and maintain our business fabric.”

In addition, it was stressed that the recent reopening of the Pueblosol car park will directly influence this open shopping centre, facilitating parking in the area at one euro a day during business hours.

"All these measures give us greater competitiveness," the councillor said.

According to the latest data provided by the Junta's institute of statistics and cartography of Andalucía (IECA), there are 1,212 commercial establishments in the municipality, making it the eighth municipality with the most commercial businesses in the province.