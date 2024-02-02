Benalmádena launches new initiative that promotes getting around on foot

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 2 February 2024, 11:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall, in conjunction with Metrominuto (an app that provides its users with information on distances and times between the most important points of the town in which they live), has launched a pioneering initiative that promotes walking in Arroyo de la Miel and the surrounding areas.

Announced by health councillor Áurea Peralta, the new scheme is part of the council’s implementation of its healthy lifestyle habits project, the primary objective of which is to reduce traffic congestion in Arroyo de la Miel by promoting mobility on foot.

The municipal authority is currently installing colour-coded maps throughout Arroyo de la Miel that show distances between places such as the train station and some of the main attractions in the area. The maps, which are also available on the town hall's website, are intended to raise awareness among people of the benefits of walking to improve health, as well as reducing CO2 emissions in central areas such as Arroyo de la Miel.

“With this initiative, the council seeks to inform the public how long it would take to walk from one location to another, with the hope of encouraging them to make the journey on foot.” Peralta said.