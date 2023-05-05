Benalmádena hosts Spanish Jet Ski Championships this weekend

The event, which will be held on the Malapesquera beach from today (5 May) and continue until Sunday, has attracted 130 competitors

The championships will be held on the Playa Malapesquera.

Benalmádena port will once again become the capital of water sports this weekend when it hosts the Spanish Jet Ski Championship, a sporting event that the town hall claims will add value to the municipality in terms of sports tourism and generating commercial activity and consumption in the area.

The event, which will be held on the Malapesquera Beach from today (5 May) and continue until Sunday, is organised by the Andalusian Federation of Motonautics.

The councillor for the port, Encarnación Cortés, said the event, in which 130 jet skiers will participate, will “serve as a showcase at the national level”.

The vice president of the Andalusian Federation of Motonautics, Jonatan Martin, announced that for the first time, this year’s event will include two new categories: GPO Junior and Feminine.

To coincide with the jet ski championships, the popular food trucks will also be on hand to offer a variety of cuisine from around the world, while visitors can also enjoy live music and children’s activities.