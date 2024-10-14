Benalmádena hosts peace awards initiative in recognition of 'dedication and great social work'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 14 October 2024, 11:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by several members of his local government team, presided over a ceremony held at the Casa de la Cultura on Friday on the occasion of the VI ‘peace awards’, organised by the Asociaión Juntos por la Paz (together for peace association).

This year’s recognitions, which were awarded by the president of the Benalmádena-based association, Remedios Herreros, were presented to Adintre foundation founder and CEO Joyce Gyimah Amponsah, in the collective category; while the individual category went to María del Mar Rodríguez, known locally as La Mari de Chambao.

During the event, which had maximum attendance of representatives of Benalmadena society, Lara placed special emphasis on the trajectory of the winners, emphasising that it was a “deserved” award, which they received “for being an example of solidarity, resilience, respect and effort.”

“In short, these awards are given for everything that the culture of peace means and for the values of tolerance that they represent. Tonight, you are the great protagonists,” he said.

The mayor went on to say that “great men and women” had been recognised and honoured in the past for being examples of “solidarity, generosity and peace”.

“All of them have been very deserving of the peace prize, which recognises the trajectory, dedication and great social work they are carrying out privately and collectively,” Lara explained.

The Benalmádena together for peace association’s main objective is to transmit a positive message on the defence of the highest values of harmony, cooperation and pacifism through the planning and implementation of educational programs, cultural events, exhibitions, conferences and seminars in order to achieve a better world with respect for all beliefs.