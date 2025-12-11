Benalmádena to host the popular 'turkey run' race this weekend

Tony Bryant Thursday, 11 December 2025, 08:29 Share

Benalmádena is hosting one of its most popular sporting events, the Carrera del Pavo (turkey run), on Sunday 14 December, a race that will begin at 10am from the Arroyo de la Miel sports complex. Organised by the town’s sports department and the Benalmádena traders’ association (ACEB), this race has become a key fixture in the local and provincial sporting calendar, both because of its long history (now in its 42 year) and because of the festive, family-friendly atmosphere it creates each year.

At the presentation, sports councillor Alejandro Carretero highlighted the strong roots and identity this race has among local residents: “The run is part of Benalmádena’s sporting history. It is not just a competition; it is a celebration of sport, a meeting point for generations where we come together to enjoy physical activity.”

Carretero also stressed the importance of keeping this tradition alive: “Every year we see entire families, schools, clubs and runners of all ages making this event a special day. That enthusiasm is what motivates us to continually improve its organisation.”

The race will feature two courses to cater for all levels: the main 4.5-kilometre route and an adapted 2.2-kilometre course designed for people with disabilities.

Numerous prizes will be awarded, including the traditional turkeys for the overall winners, along with trophies for the top finishers in each category. Schools will also play a prominent role, with sports equipment vouchers for the top two primary and secondary schools.

“You don’t have to be a regular runner. We want people to enjoy sport without pressure: if you can’t run, take part by walking. What matters is sharing the experience,” the councillor added

Safety will be ensured through the collaboration of the Local Police, civil protection and the team of officials overseeing the smooth running of the race.

Registration is available through the website dorsalchip.es until Saturday 13 December.