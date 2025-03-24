Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A previous plant show in Benalmádena. SUR
Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
Gardening

Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend

Around 40 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs at the event, which will include colourful collections of tropical and subtropical plants, cacti and succulents

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 24 March 2025, 09:59

The parks and gardens department of Benalmádena town hall is once again organising the Feria de Plantas de Colección (rare plant fair), an event now in its 18th year that will be held in Parque La Paloma from Friday 18 until Sunday 20 April.

Around 40 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs, which will include colourful collections of tropical and subtropical plants, cacti and succulents of varying shapes and sizes, striking orchid displays and rare bonsai trees. In addition, there will be stands offering aromatic medicinal herbs, bulbs, seeds and fertilizers, as well as information, advice and tips concerning the cultivation and care of exotic plants.

One of the objectives of the gathering, which coincides with the Easter weekend, is to encourage visiting tourists and locals to enjoy the park and its many facilities. La Paloma park houses a permanent collection of over 90 species of palm trees and boasts one of the best collections of bamboo, cacti and other succulents in Europe.

Entry to the rare plant show, which begins at 5pm on Good Friday, is free.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A week of rain, swollen rivers and floods in Malaga province
  2. 2 Full reservoirs in Malaga province continue to release water following rains
  3. 3 Junta de Andalucía reallocates EU funds and puts 117 million euros into IMEC
  4. 4 Stars fill the city for Malaga film festival
  5. 5 Iconic British pop culture dominates Malaga festival
  6. 6 Sánchez criticises EU for talking about rearmament
  7. 7 Relocation, relocation, relocation
  8. 8 Mijas awards new 112,000-euro contract for control of street cat colonies
  9. 9 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon
  10. 10 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend