Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend

The parks and gardens department of Benalmádena town hall is once again organising the Feria de Plantas de Colección (rare plant fair), an event now in its 18th year that will be held in Parque La Paloma from Friday 18 until Sunday 20 April.

Around 40 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs, which will include colourful collections of tropical and subtropical plants, cacti and succulents of varying shapes and sizes, striking orchid displays and rare bonsai trees. In addition, there will be stands offering aromatic medicinal herbs, bulbs, seeds and fertilizers, as well as information, advice and tips concerning the cultivation and care of exotic plants.

One of the objectives of the gathering, which coincides with the Easter weekend, is to encourage visiting tourists and locals to enjoy the park and its many facilities. La Paloma park houses a permanent collection of over 90 species of palm trees and boasts one of the best collections of bamboo, cacti and other succulents in Europe.

Entry to the rare plant show, which begins at 5pm on Good Friday, is free.